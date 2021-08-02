Hello, this is Craig Hall with the Heavener Ledger/LCJ. Welcome to the news update/blog for today.





Today is Aug. 2, 2021, the 214th day of 2021. There are 151 days left in the year.

The LeFlore County commissioners meet for their weekly meeting Monday at 9 a.m. in the LeFlore County Courthouse.

The Poteau Industrial Authority, Public Works Authority and City Council meet 7 p.m. at Poteau City Hall, 111 Peters Street in Poteau.

The monthly Heavener Trade Day at Blues Park is Saturday.

The Trade days are a benefit for the Lamplight Theater and the Heavener Drama Academy.

On the county calendar for Monday, funeral services for Tommy Jones are Monday at 2 p.m. at Evans Memorial Chapel in Poteau, Heavener Lions Club meets 5:30 p.m. at Simple Simon’s and vacation bible school is at Trinity Baptist Church in Heavener.

The following events took place Aug. 2 through the years.

1776: Delegates sign Declaration of Independence.

1865: CSS Shenandoah learns Civil War is over.

1876: Wild Bill Hickok is murdered.

1917: Mutiny breaks out on German battleship.

1923: President Harding dies.

1934: Hitler became dictator of Germany.

1942: Man murdered near LA reservoir.

1945: Potsdam Conference concludes.

1990: Iraq invades Kuwait.

Today’s top stories, Senate unveils $1T infrastructure bill.

U.S. expands Afghan refugee program.

Pelosi, Democrats call on president to extend moratorium on evictions.

In Oklahoma news, a Tulsa man was accused of trying to steal a firetruck.

