This date in history 8-1-2021

The events that took place on Aug. 1 through history.

1498: Columbus lands in South America.

1914: First World War erupts.

1936: Hitler oversees opening of 1936 Berlin Olympics.

1943: U.S. forces attempt raid on Axis oil refineries.

1943: Harlem riots begin.

1944: Anne Frank writes last diary entry.

1961: First Six Flags opens.

1981: MTV launches.

1996: George R. Martin’s “Game of Thrones” debuts.

