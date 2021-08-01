| logout
This date in history 8-1-2021
The events that took place on Aug. 1 through history.
1498: Columbus lands in South America.
1914: First World War erupts.
1936: Hitler oversees opening of 1936 Berlin Olympics.
1943: U.S. forces attempt raid on Axis oil refineries.
1943: Harlem riots begin.
1944: Anne Frank writes last diary entry.
1961: First Six Flags opens.
1981: MTV launches.
1996: George R. Martin’s “Game of Thrones” debuts.
