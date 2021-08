POTEAU – Funeral services for Anna Belle Young, 80, of Poteau, are 2 p.m. Wednesday at the First United Methodist Church in Poteau with Rev. Jim Perkin officiating.

Burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

She passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, and was July 27, 1941 in Arkoma to Perry and Arizona (Burrell) Jameson.

