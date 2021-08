Blast from the past 8-1-2021

Here is today’s blast from the past, sponsored by the Poteau Valley Genealogy Society.

The Genealogy Society is located in the Patrick Lynch Library in Poteau.

Today’s picture is of a Heavener baseball team sometime in the mid-1970’s. Coaches are Danny Edards and David Wann.

