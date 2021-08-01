Hello, this is Craig Hall with the Heavener Ledger/LCJ. Welcome to the news update/blog for today.

Today is Aug. 1, 2021, the 213th day of 2021. There are 152 days left in the year.

Funeral services for Anna Belle Young, 80, of Poteau, are 2 p.m. Wednesday at the First United Methodist Church in Poteau with Rev. Jim Perkin officiating.

Burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

She passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, and was July 27, 1941 in Arkoma to Perry and Arizona (Burrell) Jameson.

On the county calendar for today, vacation bible school starts at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Trinity Baptist Church in Heavener and resumes from 6 to 8 p.m.

The following events took place Aug. 1 through the years.

1498: Columbus lands in South America.

1914: First World War erupts.

1936: Hitler oversees opening of 1936 Berlin Olympics.

1943: U.S. forces attempt raid on Axis oil refineries.

1943: Harlem riots begin.

1944: Anne Frank writes last diary entry.

1961: First Six Flags opens.

1981: MTV launches.

1996: George R. Martin’s “Game of Thrones” debuts.

Today’s top stories, Schumer said senators will get job done on infrastructure.

Millions face eviction after Biden allows eviction moratorium to expire.

Florida set a new record in COVID cases with over 21,000 cases.

Ammunition shelves remain bare as Americans continue to buy guns.

Oklahoma virus hospitalizations top 700,000.

The United States got the Olympic medal in golf.

