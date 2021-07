Events that occurred on July 31 through history.

1777: Marquis De LaFeyette becomes a major in Continental army.

1917: Third battle of Ypres begins in Flanders.

1941: Preparations for final solution begins.

1964: Ranger 7 photographs moon.

1975: Jimmy Hoffa reported missing.

