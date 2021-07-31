Hello, this is Craig Hall with the Heavener Ledger/LCJ. Welcome to the news update/blog for today.

Today is July 31th, 2021, the 212th day of 2021. There are 153 days left in the year.



Three men are in the LeFlore County Jail on suspicion of murdering a woman who went missing July 19 from Fort Smith, Arkansas., according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

A body believed to be Tara Lee Stozier, 40, was found Thursday in a pond near Rock Island in LeFlore County, OSBI Public Information Officer, Brook Arbeitman said in a press release Friday.

An estimated budget of $5,439,627 was approved Friday by LeFlore County department heads.

The largest single expenditure listed was General Government at just over $2 million.

Nancy Ann (Brown) Wade, 71, of Sapulpa passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, and was born in Poteau.

Memorial services are Thursday at View Acres Baptist Church, 2327 S 65th West Avenue in Tulsa, at 10:30 a.m.

The following events took place on July 31 through the years.

1777: Marquis De LaFeyette becomes a major in Continental army.

1917: Third battle of Ypres begins in Flanders.

1941: Preparations for final solution begins.

1964: Ranger 7 photographs moon.

1975: Jimmy Hoffa reported missing.

Today’s top stories, virus surge threatens Biden’s agenda.

Evictions loom after Biden, Congress fail to extend ban.

Senate work on infrastructure bill to continue Saturday.

Oklahoma GOP likens vaccine to persecution of Jews.

SEC welcomes Oklahoma, Texas after boards accept invite.

