By KEN MILAM

Three men are in the LeFlore County Jail on suspicion of murdering a woman who went missing July 19 from Fort Smith, Arkansas., according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

A body believed to be Tara Lee Stozier, 40, was found Thursday in a pond near Rock Island in LeFlore County, OSBI Public Information Officer, Brook Arbeitman said in a press release Friday.

