| logout
This date in history 7-30-2021
The events that took place on July 30.
1864: Union forces stopped at the Battle of Crater.
1943: Hitler informed of Italy’s defection.
1945: USS Indianapolis torpedoed.
1965: President Johnson signs medicare into law.
1974: Watergate affair nears end.
1976: Bruce Jenner wins decathalon.
1999: “Blair Witch Project” released in theaters.
2003: Last classic VW rolls out of production.
Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.