This date in history 7-30-2021

The events that took place on July 30.

1864: Union forces stopped at the Battle of Crater.

1943: Hitler informed of Italy’s defection.

1945: USS Indianapolis torpedoed.

1965: President Johnson signs medicare into law.

1974: Watergate affair nears end.

1976: Bruce Jenner wins decathalon.

1999: “Blair Witch Project” released in theaters.

2003: Last classic VW rolls out of production.

