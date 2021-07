POTEAU – Funeral services for Tommy Lloyd “Spider” Jones, 75, of Poteau, are 2 p.m. Monday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau.

He passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021 in Poteau, and was born June 20, 1946 in Poteau to Robert Cleo and Ada Christine (Qualls) Jones.

He was awarded many honors and medals during his service in the US Army for 5 ½ years.

