Another hot day Friday in LeFlore County, with a high of 98 degrees, and a low of 77 degrees.

A heat advisory has been extended through Saturday night.

Thursday’s high was 97 degrees, tying the record for hottest day of 2021. The low was 71 degrees.

Sunrise Friday is 6:27 a.m. Sunset is 8:22 p.m.

