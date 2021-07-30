Initial claims decline by nearly 50 percent

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) reports a decline in initial claims and the initial claims’ four-week moving average, with continued claims declining and the continued claims’ four-week moving average increasing. The agency also continues to prioritize reviewing Back-to-Work applications.

“Nearly a 50% decline in initial claims is great news for Oklahoma businesses and the state workforce as Oklahomans continue to get back to work,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC Executive Director. “The decline is a promising indicator of the direction we’re heading. We are continuing to review applications for the Back-to-Work Initiative. The agency has received more than 2,100 applications from eligible claimants, and we are continuing to pay out the $1,200 to those applicants once approved. We are expecting to see a higher influx of eligible applicants in August and early September as claimants wrap up their six consecutive weeks of employment. I encourage all eligible claimants to apply for the initiative once they’ve completed their six weeks of work.”

