Today is July 30th, 2021, the 211th day of 2021. There are 154 days left in the year.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) reports a decline in initial claims and the initial claims’ four-week moving average, with continued claims declining and the continued claims’ four-week moving average increasing.

We have posted a list of all (we hope) LeFlore County football games for 2021. The regular season starts Aug. 27 for zero week with a schedule that includes Heavener at North Rock Creek; Bishop Kelly at Poteau; Wilburton at Pocola.

On the LeFlore county calendar for Friday, Funeral service for Louise Roberts is 2 p.m. at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau and a service for Anita Fuller is at 10 a.m. at the Old Bokoshe Cemetery.

Funeral services for Tommy Lloyd “Spider” Jones, 75, of Poteau, are 2 p.m. Monday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau.

He passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021 in Poteau, and was born June 20, 1946 in Poteau to Robert Cleo and Ada Christine (Qualls) Jones.

The following events took place on July 30 though the years.

1864: Union forces stopped at the Battle of Crater.

1943: Hitler informed of Italy’s defection.

1945: USS Indianapolis torpedoed.

1965: President Johnson signs medicare into law.

1974: Watergate affair nears end.

1976: Bruce Jenner wins decathalon.

1999: “Blair Witch Project” released in theaters.

2003: Last classic VW rolls out of production.

Today’s top stories, Biden’s push to vaccinate feds, raises questions.

Japan expands virus emergency.

An evacuation flight brings 200 Afghans to U.S.

Biden to allow eviction moratorium to expire.

Oklahoma revenue exceeds estimate.

SEC votes to invite Oklahoma and Texas in 2025.

The Pistons took OSU’s Cabe Cunningham with top pick in NBA draft.

