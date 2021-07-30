The 2021 LeFlore County football schedules.

Aug. 27

High school football: Heavener at North Rock Creek; Bishop Kelly at Poteau; Wilburton at Pocola

Sept. 2

High school football: Central Sallisaw at Panama

Sept. 3

High school football: Shiloh Christian at Poteau; Pocola at Hackett; Hartshorne at Spiro; Talihina at Antlers; Arkoma at Midway.

Sept. 10

High school football: Heavener at Valliant; Poteau at Alma; Panama at Hackett, Arkansas; Pocola at Central Sallisaw; Spiro at Sequoyah-Tahlequah; Atoka at Talihina; Arkoma at Bowlegs.

Sept. 17

High school football: Central Sallisaw at Heavener; Poteau at Hilldale; Gore at Panama; Spiro at Muldrow; Hartshorne at Talihina; Quinton at Arkoma.

Sept. 24

High school football: Heavener at Cascia Hall; Tulsa McLain at Poteau; Panama at Spiro; Roland at Pocola; Talihina at Porter; Porum at Arkoma.

Oct. 1

High school football: Heavener at Panama; Poteau at Sallisaw; Pocola at Keys; Cascia Hall at Spiro; Hulbert at Talihina; Arkoma at Weleetka.

Oct. 8

High school football: Keys at Heavener; Poteau at Sallisaw; Panama at Pocola; Roland at Spiro; Talihina at Canadian; Arkoma at Summit Christian.

Oct. 14

High school football: Spiro at Heavener; Poteau at Stilwell; Cascia Hall at Panama; Pocola at Vian; Warner at Talihina; Cave Springs at Arkoma.

Oct. 22

High school football: Heavener at Roland, Muldrow at Poteau; Panama at Vian; Cascia Hall at Pocola; Keys at Spiro; Talihina at Colcord; Watts at Arkoma

Oct. 29

High school football: Pocola at Heavener; Fort Gibson at Poteau; Keys at Panama; Vian at Spiro; Central at Talihina; Arkoma at Gans

Nov. 5

High school football: Heavener at Vian; Broken Bow at Poteau; Panama at Roland; Spiro at Pocola; Talihina at Gore; Arkoma at Keota.

