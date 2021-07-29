| logout
This date in history 7-29-21
Events that took place on July 29 through history.
1909: General Motors bought Cadillac.
1921: Hitler becomes leader of Nazi Party.
1958: NASA created.
1965: 101st Airborne arrived in Vietnam.
1967: Doors hit No, One with “Light My Fire”.
1976: Son of Sam terrorizes New York City.
1981: Prince Charles married Lady Diana.
1996: Carl Lewis wins third straight long jump.
2000: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Anniston wed.
