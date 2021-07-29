This date in history 7-29-21

Events that took place on July 29 through history.

1909: General Motors bought Cadillac.

1921: Hitler becomes leader of Nazi Party.

1958: NASA created.

1965: 101st Airborne arrived in Vietnam.

1967: Doors hit No, One with “Light My Fire”.

1976: Son of Sam terrorizes New York City.

1981: Prince Charles married Lady Diana.

1996: Carl Lewis wins third straight long jump.

2000: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Anniston wed.

