Services set for Louise Roberts

POTEAU – Funeral services Louise Roberts, 88, of Poteau, are 2 p.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church in Poteau with Rev. Gary Haskins officiating.

Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021 in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and was born May 5, 1933 in Cameron to John Thomas and Dollie Flourine (Stallings) Watson.

