The hottest day so far this year is expected for Thursday.

The high will be 98 degrees, with a low of 76 degrees. The extreme heat advisory continues through Thursday night.

Sunrise is at 6:26 a.m. Sunset is at 8:23 p.m.

Wednesday’s high was 97, tying the hottest temperature of the year on June 17. The low was 74 degrees.

