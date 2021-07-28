| logout
This date in history 7-28-2021
The events that took place July 28.
1868: 14th Amendment adapted.
1914: Austria-Hungary declares war on Serbia.
1929: Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy is born.
1932: Bonus Marchers evicted.
1945: Plane crashes into Empire State Building.
1965: President Johnson announces more troops to Vietnam.
1976: Earthquake destroys Chinese city.
1978: “Animal House” released in theaters.
2016: Hillary Clinton accepts Democratic nomination.
