This date in history 7-28-2021

The events that took place July 28.

1868: 14th Amendment adapted.

1914: Austria-Hungary declares war on Serbia.

1929: Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy is born.

1932: Bonus Marchers evicted.

1945: Plane crashes into Empire State Building.

1965: President Johnson announces more troops to Vietnam.

1976: Earthquake destroys Chinese city.

1978: “Animal House” released in theaters.

2016: Hillary Clinton accepts Democratic nomination.

