Calendar of events 7-28-2021
The LeFlore County calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email [email protected].
Wednesday
Funeral service for Jeffrey Hanna
Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC
Funeral service for Linda Turner
Hodgen First Baptist Church vacation bible school at 5:30 p.m.
Young professionals all night kickball tournament.
