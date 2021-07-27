Services set for Dortha Montgomery

POTEAU – Funeral services for Dortha Nell Montgomery, 76, of Poteau are 10 a.m. Thursday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow at the New Hope Cemetery in Spiro.

She passed away Friday, July 23, 2021 in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and was born June 21, 1945 in Poteau to Roy and Ethel (O’Connor) Clark.

Survivors include her husband, Jerry; daughter, Ranella Sumpter; sons Rodney Ritter, Rodger Ritter and Randall Ritter Sr.; 11 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; sisters Martha Blackwell, Joyce Haynes, Shirley Parker; and a brother, Wesley Clark.

Visitation is Wednesday from 6 to 8 pm.

