Rodriguez named to Bronko Nagurski Trophy list

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez is one of 90 defensive standouts named to the 2021 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List, which was released Tuesday by the Football Writers Association of America.

An award that honors the nation’s defensive player of the year, Rodriguez is joined on the list by 11 other players from the Big 12. He is also one of 29 linebackers on the watchlist, which is the most of any position group.

The Wagoner native, has led the Cowboys in tackles the last two seasons and his 58 solo stops in 2020 led all Power Five linebackers and was seventh among all FBS players. A 2020 team captain and two-time All-Big 12 selection, Rodriguez is the most experienced player on a veteran Cowboy defense with 34 career starts under his belt.

The FWAA and Charlotte Touchdown Club will announce five finalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 17, before the recipient of the 2021 Bronko Nagurski Trophy is announced and honored at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet on Dec. 6.

The Cowboys are scheduled to the open the 2021 season on September 4, facing Missouri State at 6 p.m. CT at Boone Pickens Stadium. Fans can purchase 2021 Cowboy football season tickets by visiting okstate.com/tickets or by calling or texting 877-ALL-4-OSU.

