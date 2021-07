Another hot day expected Tuesday for LeFlore County. The high will be 86 degrees with a low of 74 degrees.

A heat advisory is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Sunrise is at 6:24 a.m. Sunset is at 8:25 p.m.

Monday’s high was 96, with a low of 74. A total of .08 inches of rain was recorded, bringing the monthly total to 4.42 inches. Average rain for July is 3.10 inches.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter