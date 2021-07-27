Heavener Rodeo planned

The annual Heavener Round-Up Club Rodeo will be held Aug. 6-7 at the Cecil Leachman Arena at 8 p.m. both nights.

There is $3,000 added money. The call-in is Monday from 5-10 p.m. The number to call is (479) 965-0441.

There will be saddle bronc, Ranch bronc, bareback riding, tie-down roping, breakaway, team roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing and bull riding. Slack will be held both nights after the performance.

Mutton busting is both nights at 7 p.m. with everybody entering at 6:30 p.m.

Junior barrel for 16-and-under is $25, pee wee barrels 9-and-under is $20,

The parade is Aug. 7 at 4 p.m., starting at the high school.

For more information, call Crystal (918) 775-1443 or Jennifer (918) 839-9005.