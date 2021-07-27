Court clerk honored at conference

LeFlore County Court Clerk Melba Hall received the Chief Justice Award of Excellence at the Oklahoma Court Clerk conference in Norman last week.

The award was presented by Chief Justice Noma Gurich.

Hall was recognized for her outstanding contributions to the judiciary. Gurich appointed Hall to the court clerks’ standardization code committee in 2019 and to the pandemic judicial advisory committee in 2020.

Hall works closely with several judges throughout the state, as well as the chief justice, addressing COVID-19 issues facing the judiciary.

In addition to the committees, she has served on numerous committees in the years since appointed by Chief Justice James Winchester, James Edmondson and Douglas Combs.

She has served as court clerk since 1993 and has run unopposed. She supervises a staff of 10 deputy clerks and has mentored many new court clerks all over the state throughout the years.

She has served as president, vice president and the southeast district representative of the Oklahoma Court Clerk’s Association.

She has also served on the Board of the Oklahoma County Officer’s and Deputies Association.

She is married to Mike Hall and the mother of three children and four great grandchildren.

Hall said she is honored to receive the award and appreciates the opportunity to serve the judiciary.

She also commended her staff and the excellent leadership of Chief Deputy Mindy White who keeps the office running smoothly.

