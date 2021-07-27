Boys and Girls Club wins prestigious award

By DAVID SEELEY

PDN Editor

Sometimes the “little guy” gets the wins and awards, like David slaying Goliath. The Boys and Girls Club of LeFlore County likely feels the same way. The local organization was awarded with the Organization of the Year in the state of Oklahoma.

“We are part of the Oklahoma Alliance of Boys and Girls Club,” Boys and Girls Club of LeFlore County Chief Executive Officer Arielle Perry said. “They awarded us the Organization of the Year. There are a lot. There’s like 40 something (Boys and Girls Clubs in Oklahoma). Basically, it’s for all of our advocacy that we’ve done for our youth. I believe they determined the winner by the number of advocacy points we had, which was through the system of Boys and Girls Club of America. We had the most points because of all the meetings I’ve had with (Oklahoma state) senators and representatives, city councilmen and people like that.”

Perry said the award already has paid dividends for the organization.

“We pay dues to be part of the (Oklahoma) Alliance,” she said. “We’re not funded by Boys and Girls Club. We pay dues to be a part of Boys and Girls Clubs of America, so this actually helped us with our (Oklahoma) Alliance dues as we were able to take off $500 because we won (Organization of the Year).”

There also is the hope, as the saying goes, “keep on keeping on” for the organization because of winning the award.

“Hopefully, it will help us to keep our momentum going in the direction we need to go. I’m very proud of this,” Perry said. “This was a big deal. I’m very proud we got this because there are a lot of (Boys and Girls Clubs) organizations who are a lot bigger in Oklahoma and a lot more staff, and we were still able to win. That was very awesome that we won.”