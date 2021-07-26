| logout
This date in history 7-26
This date in history for events happening on July 26.
1775: U.S. Postal Service established.
1908: FBI founded.
1941: U.S. freezes Japanese assets.
1943: Mick Jagger is born.
1945: Winston Churchill resigns.
1947: Truman signs National Security Act.
1948: President Truman ends discrimination in the military.
1990: ADA signed into law.
