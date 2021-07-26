This date in history 7-26

This date in history for events happening on July 26.

1775: U.S. Postal Service established.

1908: FBI founded.

1941: U.S. freezes Japanese assets.

1943: Mick Jagger is born.

1945: Winston Churchill resigns.

1947: Truman signs National Security Act.

1948: President Truman ends discrimination in the military.

1990: ADA signed into law.

