BOKOSHE – Graveside service for Anita Ann Brewer Fuller, 63 of Bokoshe, are 10 a.m. on Friday at Old Bokoshe Cemetery with Reverend Shawn Caldwell officiating. Burial will follow at old Bokoshe Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

She was born on March 15, 1958 in Poteau to Betty Ann (Ritter) Brewer and Andrew Jackson Brewer and passed away July 24, 2021 in Sallisaw.