Slightly cooler temperatures are expected Monday.

Partial clouds early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely during the afternoon and overnight.

There is a 30 percent chance of precipitation. The high will be 95 degrees with a low of 74 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:24 a.m. Sunset is at 8:25 p.m.

