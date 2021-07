By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – LeFlore County commissioners approved purchases for two area fire departments and approved several road projects at their weekly meeting on Monday.

The board awarded a bid to sell a truck to the Talihina Fire Department for $125,000 from Brindlee Mountain Fire Apparatus. The agreement included a seven-year lease-purchase payment plan at approximately $19,000 per year.

