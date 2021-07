Commissioners’ agenda 7-26-2021

The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting 9 a.m. Monday in the office of the commissioners at the LeFlore County Courthouse.

AGENDA:

(1.) * CALL TO ORDER.

(2.) * MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETING(S).

(3.) * PURCHASE ORDERS/PAYROLL.

(4.) * BONDS.

(5.) * MONTHLY FEE REPORTS.

(6.) * TRANSFER OF APPROPRIATIONS.

(7.) * BLANKET PURCHASE ORDERS.

(8.) * OLD BUSINESS.

(9.) * CURRENT BRIDGE AND ROAD PROJECTS.

D#2 CIRB-140D(161)RB, JOB 25097(04) BRAZIL CREEK S. OF SH 31

(10.) * CONTRACT LABOR/SERVICE AGREEMENT(S)

(11.) * BURN BAN.

(12.) * OLD/NEW BUSINESS AND/OR PAY ESTIMATE(S) FOR CONSER ROAD PROJECT(S).

CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE CONTRACT BETWEEN CLEVELAND COUNTY WITH POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY AND LEFLORE COUNTY REGARDING JUVENILE DETENTION SERVICES.

DISCUSS AND POSSIBLY APPROVE RESOLUTION ALLOWING COUNTY TREASURER TO REINVEST SURPLUS PUBLIC HEALTH FUNDS FOR AUGUST, 2021.

CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE BID NO. 9367 FOR COUNTY PROPERTY DESCRIBED AS LOT 1 IN BLOCK 99 TO THE TOWN OF HOWE.

OPEN AND POSSIBLY AWARD BID REGARDING PURCHASE OF A FIRE TRUCK TO BENEFIT TALIHINA FIRE DEPARTMENT.

DISCUSS AND POSSIBLY APPROVE RESOLUTIONS REGARDING REIMBURSEMENTS TO ELECTION BOARD FOR POLL WORKERS, STAMPS, COPIES, SOCIAL SECURITY AND OVERTIME DURING FISCAL YEAR 2021/2022.

CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE CBRI PROJECTS FOR DISTRICT #1 AS FOLLOWS: 21CBRI-D1-RD-P080(105) 1ST STREET

21CBRI-D1-RD-P081(105) CENTRAL STREET

21CBRI-D1-RD-P082(105) HUDSON STREET

21CBRI-D1-RD-P083(105) 250TH AVENUE

21CBRI-D1-RD-P084(105) CARTER LAKE ROAD

21CBRI-D1-RD-P085(105) TACKETT ROAD

TABLED FROM PREVIOUS MEETING: DISCUSS AND POSSIBLY APPROVE LEASE PURCHASE DOCUMENTS FOR SUMMERFIELD VFD OVERHEAD DOOR PURCHASE.

CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE ENGAGEMENT LETTER AS SUBMITTED BY WELLS, WANN & COMPANY FOR 2020/2021 FISCAL YEAR AUDIT.

CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE BLANKET RESOLUTION AND STATEMENT OF UNDERSTANDING FOR 2022 REAP APPLICATIONS.

CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE CBRI PROJECTS FOR DISTRICT #2 AS FOLLOWS:

21CBRI-D1-RD-P059(105) CHOCTAW LANE

21CBRI-D1-RD-P060(105) WILDHORSE ROAD

21CBRI-D1-RD-P061(105) BRAZIL CREEK LOOP

21CBRI-D1-RD-P062(105) CALHOUN ROAD, WELLS ROAD

21CBRI-D1-RD-P063(105) CEDAR LANE, RIDGE ROAD, KERR MANSION ROAD

21CBRI-D1-RD-P064(105) GILMORE ROAD, ELM STREET, COWSKIN ROAD

21CBRI-D1-RD-P065(105) KENNEDY ROAD