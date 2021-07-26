calendar of events 7-26-2021

The LeFlore County calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email [email protected].

Monday

LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.

Carl Albert State College softball camp

Heavener Wolf Pup football sign ups 6 p.m. at city hall.

Vacation bible school at First Baptist Church

4F summer skate night.

