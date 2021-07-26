Blast from the past 7-26-2021

Here is today’s blast from the past, sponsored by the Poteau Valley Genealogy Society.

The Genealogy Society is located in the Patrick Lynch Library in Poteau.

Today’s picture is of the 1981 Heavener baseball team. The Wolves won the district championship that year by beating Poteau, then hosted the regional tournament.

Pictured are front row: Bruce Hanson, Jim Burroughs, James Boggs, Todd Baker, John Livesay, Cody Huie, Jim Wiggington, Shawn Williams, John Muse and Joe Westfall. Second row are: Coach Bill Kinsey, Anthony Wyatt, Scott Hairrell, Thomas Hamm, Brad Naylor, Andy Perdue, Blaine Manifold, Lance Yandell, Craig Hall, James Ray, Ray Freeman and Coach Danny Edwards.

If you have a picture you would like to post on the blast from the past, send an email to [email protected].

