This day in history 7-25-2021

Events that happened July 25.

1832: First railroad accident.

1898: U.S. forces invade Puerto Rico.

1917: Mata Hari sentenced to die for spying.

1943: Mussolini falls from power.

1945: Truman drops hint to Stalin of terrible new weapon.

1956: Ships collide off Nantucket.

1969: Nixon Doctrine is announced.

1978: First test-tube baby born.

1985: Rock Hudson announces he has AIDS.

