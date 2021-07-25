| logout
This day in history 7-25-2021
Events that happened July 25.
1832: First railroad accident.
1898: U.S. forces invade Puerto Rico.
1917: Mata Hari sentenced to die for spying.
1943: Mussolini falls from power.
1945: Truman drops hint to Stalin of terrible new weapon.
1956: Ships collide off Nantucket.
1969: Nixon Doctrine is announced.
1978: First test-tube baby born.
1985: Rock Hudson announces he has AIDS.
