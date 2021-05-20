This date in history 5-20-2021
This date in history for May 20.
1506: Christopher Columbus dies.
1862: President Lincoln signs the Homestead Act.
1873: Levi Stauss and tailor Jacob Davis given a patent to create work pants.
1927: Charles Lindbergh takes off on the world’s first solo, nonstop flight across the Atlantic Ocean.
1940: Germans break through to English Channel at Abbeville, France.
1969: In the Vietnam War, battle for “Hamburger Hill’ ends after 10 days.
1989: Sunday Silence wins Preakness by a nose, moving one win away from the Triple Crown.
1998: Frank Sinatra is laid to rest.
2007: “The Simpsons” airs 400th episode.
