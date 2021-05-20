Services set for Hazel Evans

HOWE – Funeral services for Hazel Ann (Turner) Evans, 91, of Howe, are 2 p.m. Friday at Springhill Baptist Church with Larry Stacy officiating.

Burial will follow at Monroe Cemetery, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at her home and was born Jan. 29, 1930 to William Edgar and Emma Grace (Brown) Turner.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter

Discuss local, state and national news, sports and more on the Ledger/LCJ new forum