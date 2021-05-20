Services set for Chiverle Raymond

FANSHAWE – Funeral services Chiverle Ann (Bell) Raymond, 69, of Fanshawe, are 2 p.m. Monday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau.

Burial will follow at Fanshawe Cemetery, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She passed away Monday at her home and was born Jan. 27, 1952 in Poteau to Davis Wesley Jr. and Gertie (Qualls) Bell.

