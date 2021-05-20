Perdue to coach in all-state game

POTEAU – Poteau baseball Coach Andy Perdue found out Wednesday he has one more coaching assignment before he heads into retirement.

Perdue will coach the Middle East baseball team in the all-state games June 6 in Enid.

His assistant, Ryan Dill, will be Perdue’s assistant coach. Perdue announced his retirement as head baseball coach and assistant football coach earlier this week.

