HUA, Council agenda 5-20-2021

The Heavener Utilities Authority and City Council will meet in regular business meetings Thursday at 6 p.m. in Heavener’s City Hall, 103 East Avenue B.

Here are the agendas:

HUA

Approval of minutes from previous meeting.

Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.

Swearing in of new Heavener Utility Authority Trustee, Jason Tiffee.

New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the chairman from a sign-in sheet where each citizen wishing to address the board of trustees shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).

Treasurer’s report

City manager’s report

Water superintendent’s report

Trustees’/chairman’s report

Adjourn

City Council

Approval of minutes from previous meeting.

Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.

Consider, discuss, and take action to approve purchase of a new chipper for the Street & Alley department. Bids are: Fairbank $ 19,101.50, Kubota $ 14,950.00, Vermeer $18,243.81. Funds will come from Street & Alley account.

Consider and take action on code violations for Flavio Martinez, for property located at 309 Daily for rank weeds and grass.

Consider and take action on code violations for Debbie Dawn Bennett, for property located at 208 West 2nd, for rank weeds and grass.

Consider and take action on code violations for Jason Tackett, for property located at 707 East Avenue A, for rank weeds and grass.

New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the Mayor from a sign-in sheet, where each citizen wishing to address the city commission, shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).

Treasurer’s report

City manager’s report

Trustees’/chairman’s report