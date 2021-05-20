| logout
HUA, Council agenda 5-20-2021
The Heavener Utilities Authority and City Council will meet in regular business meetings Thursday at 6 p.m. in Heavener’s City Hall, 103 East Avenue B.
Here are the agendas:
HUA
- Approval of minutes from previous meeting.
- Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.
- Swearing in of new Heavener Utility Authority Trustee, Jason Tiffee.
- New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the chairman from a sign-in sheet where each citizen wishing to address the board of trustees shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).
- Treasurer’s report
- City manager’s report
- Water superintendent’s report
- Trustees’/chairman’s report
- Adjourn
City Council
- Approval of minutes from previous meeting.
- Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.
- Consider, discuss, and take action to approve purchase of a new chipper for the Street & Alley department. Bids are: Fairbank $ 19,101.50, Kubota $ 14,950.00, Vermeer $18,243.81. Funds will come from Street & Alley account.
- Consider and take action on code violations for Flavio Martinez, for property located at 309 Daily for rank weeds and grass.
- Consider and take action on code violations for Debbie Dawn Bennett, for property located at 208 West 2nd, for rank weeds and grass.
- Consider and take action on code violations for Jason Tackett, for property located at 707 East Avenue A, for rank weeds and grass.
- New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the Mayor from a sign-in sheet, where each citizen wishing to address the city commission, shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).
- Treasurer’s report
- City manager’s report
- Trustees’/chairman’s report
- Adjourn