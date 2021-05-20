Blast from the past 5-20-2021

Here is today’s blast from the past.

Today’s picture has no historical significance, but is just a cool picture. Two football officials greet a dog who has made his way on to the football field at Harvey Stadium during a game.

Each day we feature an old picture of the people, places and events in LeFlore County from days gone by.

If you have a picture you would like to post on the blast from the past, send an email to [email protected].

To sponsor our blast from the past for only $1 per day, please email [email protected]

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.

Discuss local, state and national news, sports and more on the Ledger/LCJ new forum