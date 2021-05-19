This date in history 5-19-2021
This date in history for May 19.
1588: Spanish Armada sets sail to secure English Channel.
1864: President Lincoln proposes equal treatment of soldiers’ dependents.
1897: Oscar Wilde released after two years in prison.
1935: Lawrence of Arabia dies.
1943: FDR, Winston Churchill plot D-Day.
1967: Soviets ratify treaty banning nuclear weapons from outer space.
1975: New York’s Chinatown shut down to protest police brutality.
1997: Avian flu kills young boy.
2016: EgyptAir flight 804 disappears over the Mediterranean Sea.
