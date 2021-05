More showers and thunderstorms are expected for Wednesday in LeFlore County.

There is a shot at rain throughout the day and into the evening. The high will be 77 degrees with a low of 66 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:12 a.m. with sunset at 8:18 p.m.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter

Discuss local, state and national news, sports and more on the Ledger/LCJ new forum