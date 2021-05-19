CASC hires cheer coach

POTEAU – Carl Albert State College has hired Kaitlyn Morris as coach for the new cheerleading program.

Morris is a native of Poteau, graduating from Poteau High School in 2016. A lifelong cheerleader and lover of the sport, Morris cheered for Poteau High School as well as a competitive team based in Fort Smith.

Morris graduated in December 2020 from Oklahoma State University after earning a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with an emphasis on Accounting.

