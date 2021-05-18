West recognizes Edmondson in House

Rep. Rick West, R-Heavener, recognized Hunter Edmondson in the House of Representatives on May 13 for his first place win last November in the FFA Sporting Clays championship.

Edmondson is a senior at Heavener High School. He’s participated in FFA Sporting Clays events the past four years and had the best overall score and was first place winner in the Nov. 5, 2020, meet.

“Achieving at the championship level in any field requires extreme effort, skill, and determination,” West said. “Hunter deserves our congratulations for his outstanding season. He’s made his family, his school and all of LeFlore County proud. It was great to get to honor him in the House of Representatives.”

West presented Edmondson with a citation on the House floor.

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.

Discuss local, state and national news, sports and more on the Ledger/LCJ new forum