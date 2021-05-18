This date in history 5-18-2021

The top events that happened on May 18.

1860: Abraham Lincoln nominated for presidency.

1863: Siege of Vicksburg commences.

1871: Chief Satanta attacks wagon trains.

1892: Supreme Court rules in Plessy vs. Ferguson.

1917: U.S. Congress passes Selective Service Act.

1920: Pope John Paul II born.

1943: Adolf Hitler launches Operation Alaric, the German occupation of Italy in the event its Axis parter surrenders or switches allegiance.

1980: Mount St. Helens erupts.

1989: One million protesters take to the streets in Bejing.

2012: Facebook raises $16 billion in largest IPO in U.S. history.

