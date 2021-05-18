This date in history 5-18-2021
The top events that happened on May 18.
1860: Abraham Lincoln nominated for presidency.
1863: Siege of Vicksburg commences.
1871: Chief Satanta attacks wagon trains.
1892: Supreme Court rules in Plessy vs. Ferguson.
1917: U.S. Congress passes Selective Service Act.
1920: Pope John Paul II born.
1943: Adolf Hitler launches Operation Alaric, the German occupation of Italy in the event its Axis parter surrenders or switches allegiance.
1980: Mount St. Helens erupts.
1989: One million protesters take to the streets in Bejing.
2012: Facebook raises $16 billion in largest IPO in U.S. history.
