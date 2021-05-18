Perdue announces retirement

POTEAU – Poteau baseball coach and assistant football coach Andy Perdue has announced his retirement.

In football, he helped coach the Pirates for 21 years, was a volunteer for 11 and had an internship for one year. The Pirates went to nine semifinals, two finals and won state in 2019. He was the Pirates’ defensive coordinator.

He was an assistant to Ronnie Sockey in baseball from 2003 to 2012 before taking over as head coach in 2013. Poteau won four county championships, eighth district champions, five regionals and made five straight trips to the state tournament.

