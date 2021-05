A nasty weather day for Tuesday in LeFlore County with scattered showers and thunderstorms, gusty winds and small hail possible.

The flood watch remains in effect through Thursday. Tuesday’s high will be 80 degrees with a low of 64 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:12 a.m. with sunset at 8:17 p.m.

