Choctaw Nation to hold Labor Day Festival

The Choctaw Nation has announced the return of the annual Labor Day Festival. The 2021 Labor Day Festival on the Tvshka Homma Capitol Grounds will take place on Sept. 3 through Sept. 5.

The festival was canceled last year due to the national pandemic.

The annual Labor Day Festival will have a narrowed schedule with a focus on Choctaw culture. This year’s schedule will include traditional events like gourd dancing, princess pageants, sporting tournaments, vendor booths and more.

“We look forward to holding a culturally focused festival this year,” said Chief Gary Batton. “The Labor Day festival is a time for everyone to gather and celebrate our faith, family and culture and we are elated to see everyone return this year.”

The 2021 schedule of events will be available in July. Follow Choctaw Nation social media channels for updated information and visit www.choctawnation.com/labor-day for RV reservations, vendor applications and additional details.

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.

Discuss local, state and national news, sports and more on the Ledger/LCJ new forum