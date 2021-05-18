CCC to hold Par-3 tournament

POTEAU – The Choctaw Country Club will hold a two-person, Par 3 tournament Saturday at 1 p.m.

Format is best ball and the entry fee is $50 per team and $10 per team to get in the skins.

This is an 18-hole tournament and will be flighted. Tournament is open for members and non-members.

Call the Pro Shop at (918) 647-3488 to sign up or for more information.

