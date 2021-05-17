| logout
This date in history 5-17-2021
This date in history for Monday.
1769: George Washington criticizes “taxation without representation”.
1885: Apache leader Geronimo flees Arizona reservation.
1943: Memphis Belle flies its 25th bombing mission.
1954 Brown vs. Board of Education of Topeka.
1965: FBI laboratory weights in on “dirty” lyrics of “Louie Louie”.
1073: Televised Watergate hearings start.
1974: LAPD raid leaves six SLA members dead.
2000: Final episode of “Beverly Hills, 90210” airs.
2004: First legal same-sex marriage performed in Massachusetts.
