The story of Billy Cook, criminal

By PAT BURROUGHS

Almost as far back as I can remember, I’ve been saddened with the memory of a terrible thing that happened around 1950. My folks used to listen to news on the radio a lot and of course, in the process, I heard it, too. It bothered me. To this day, I don’t watch/listen to the news if I can help it.

The thing that has disturbed me the most was the killing spree of one William Cook, who went on a rampage that reached from Missouri to California, and ended the lives of a number of people. The part of his story that gave me nightmares was that he killed an entire family, including three small children, and threw their bodies into an abandoned mine. I just could not imagine a person evil enough to kill little children.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter

Discuss local, state and national news, sports and more on the Ledger/LCJ new forum